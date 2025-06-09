Stronger financial oversight for Bose Levu Vakaturaga

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The Bose Levu Vakaturaga Act 2026 introduces stronger financial oversight for the traditional institution.

Minister for itaukei Affairs Ifereimi Vasu says the Act sets out clear rules for how the Council manages its finances and resources.

“Where public funds are appropriated independent audit provides external scrutiny, while the tabling of audited statements and annual reports connects the use of these resources to democratic accountability. These safeguards do not diminish the customary character of the Bose Levu Vakaturaga. They protect it.”

Where public funds are provided, the Council will be subject to independent audits. Its audited financial statements and annual reports will also have to be tabled.

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The Secretary-General will serve as the principal accounting officer, giving clear responsibility for the Council’s administration and finances.

The Act also requires proper records and public summaries of the Council’s deliberations.

The measures are aimed at improving transparency and accountability while maintaining the customary role of the institution.