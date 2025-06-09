Pacific youth shape climate talks

[Photo: FILE]

Recommendations from Pacific youth will be taken forward into the Pre-COP31 discussions, with Fiji saying their views must be part of the wider climate conversation.

The three-day Australia-Pacific Youth Climate Dialogue in Nadi brought together young people to discuss key climate issues affecting the region.

Director of Climate Change at the Ministry of Climate Change, Senivasa Waqairamasi, says the outcome report from the dialogue provides an opportunity to bring youth priorities into the Pre-COP31 discussions.

The dialogue also provided an opportunity to strengthen Pacific positions ahead of discussions involving leaders from around the world.

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“It is our hope and prayers that the outcome of the discussions and deliberations that you worked tirelessly on over the last three days does not go to waste, and that avenues and platforms can be created during Pre-COP that will be able to amplify your voices to this platform.”

She says Fiji’s key Pre-COP31 priorities include keeping the 1.5-degree goal within reach, improving access to climate finance, strengthening the link between the ocean and climate change, and amplifying Pacific leaders’ voices.

UN Resident Coordinator Dirk Wagner says the visiting UN delegation will take the views of Pacific youth into account.

The youth outcome report will continue to be presented as Fiji hosts the Pre-COP31 process.