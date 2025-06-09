Pacific wants ocean in climate talks

[Photo: FILE]

The Pacific wants the impact of climate change on the ocean to be given greater attention in global climate talks.

Minister for Climate Change and Environment, Lynda Tabuya, says the Pacific’s future is closely linked to the ocean.

She says climate change is affecting the ocean, while changes to the ocean are also affecting Pacific communities and economies.

“The ocean and blue economy must be central to our climate negotiations, and we must integrate the ocean-climate nexus into those negotiations.”

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Tabuya says the ocean-climate connection must be recognised in discussions leading to COP31.

She says the Pacific wants more investment in clean shipping, renewable energy, sustainable fisheries and ocean conservation.

The Minister says Pacific countries also have important traditional and local knowledge about managing the ocean.

She says this knowledge should be included in global climate decisions.

Tabuya says the Pacific must have a stronger voice in decisions that affect its people, oceans and future.