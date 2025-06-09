Pacific climate advocates draw red lines

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Pacific climate advocates have drawn five red lines for 1.5°C, demanding urgent action from governments ahead of PreCOP31 in Fiji and Tuvalu.

The demands call for an end to false climate solutions, a phase-out of fossil fuels, no extraction without consent, stronger protection of the Pacific’s living environment, and recognition that cultural loss and grief cannot be reduced to money.

The action comes as ministers and negotiators gather in the Pacific, with communities already facing the impacts of rising seas, extreme weather and environmental loss.

Pacific campaigner Jacynta Fa’amau says the world could breach the 1.5°C threshold within the next decade, but governments can still determine how long temperatures remain above it.

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She says the five red lines are designed to keep the pathway back to 1.5°C alive.

Pacific civil society says these demands will be taken from Fiji to COP31 in Türkiye, and will serve as a measure of whether governments deliver action matching the scale of the climate crisis.