Nabavatu lives two different realities

[Photo: PECELI NAVITICOKO]

While construction continues on new homes for 37 Nabavatu families who have spent five years living in tents, another 48 families continue their daily lives at the original village site in Dreketi, Macuata.

About 200 people remain at the old site, mainly families whose homes were not affected by the geo-hazard events linked to Tropical Cyclones Yasa and Ana in 2020 and 2021.

The families have chosen to remain because they still have access to their homes, plantations, water and electricity.

Nabavatu Village Headman Moritikai Waqawaqa says life continues at the original site despite research identifying geo-hazard risks in the area.

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“In this old village, there are 48 families who still live here, with a total population of about 200 people. They have chosen to remain because their homes were not damaged or affected by the geo-hazard events. They are also close to their plantations, and they continue to have access to water and electricity.”

Waqawaqa says the government’s relocation plan led to affected families moving into temporary tents, while some chose to remain at the original site as they waited for a permanent solution.

He says there is no division between the families who remained at the old village and those now preparing to move into their new homes.

“There has been a lot of information going around about those living in the tents and those of us here at the old village site. But I want to reassure everyone that everything is fine among us and there are no differences. Our main focus now is the completion of the new homes and for the families to move in. Living in the tents was part of the government’s relocation plan following the research carried out at the original village site.”

Village Nurse Sela Tulagi describes the relocation experience as challenging for the community, with families having to leave behind their homes, resources and hard work.

Despite the difficulties, the community remains grateful and is looking forward to starting a new chapter in their new homes.

For now, Nabavatu shares two realities: 48 families are continuing life at the original village site, while 37 families await the completion of their new homes and clarity on the government’s plans for the wider Nabavatu village.