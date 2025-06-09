More doctors needed to cut waiting hours

[Photo: FILE]

High patient demand at the Samabula Health Centre is being addressed with longer operating hours, more medical officers, and additional consultation space to reduce waiting times.

Health Minister Dr Atonio Lalabalavu says the facility serves more than 20,000 people and is one of four high-demand health centres in the Suva Sub-Division.

Dr Lalabalavu adds that seven medical officers are available on weekdays, depending on staff availability, including four newly appointed doctors working under supervision.

The Ministry is also using nurse practitioners, additional consultation rooms during busy periods, and patient triage to improve the flow of patients.

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“In terms of ensuring that we have improved patient flow and reduced waiting times at this facility, the Ministry has undertaken the following measures. Extension of the operating hours: weekday services, we have two shifts operating, 6.30 to 2.30, and 2.00 p.m. to 10.00 p.m. The standard coverage allows the patient greater flexibility in accessing care outside peak hours. There’s increased medical officer allocation.”

Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu says some health facilities outside the main hospitals are affected when their staff is moved to the main hospitals to cover staff shortages.

“So how is this being handled, and what are the long-term plans in terms of solutions to these?”

In response, Dr Lalabalavu says such decisions are made at the subdivision level.

Dr Lalabalavu adds that Samabula Health Centre has been prioritised under the Fiji Pneumococcal Project and will receive further support.