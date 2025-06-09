Hundreds of school leadership vacancies

[Photo: FILE]

Hundreds of school leadership positions remain vacant, with the Ministry of Education saying this could be affecting the smooth running of some schools.

The vacancies include Head of School, Assistant Principal and Vice Principal positions.

Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro says the positions have been advertised, and several people have already applied.

Many of these positions are currently being filled by teachers serving in an acting capacity.

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“Some positions have become vacant because some officers have passed away, while others have left for other jobs. In the meantime, these positions have been filled by people serving in acting roles who can perform the duties.”

Radrodro says the Ministry is now reviewing the applications as it works to fill the vacant positions.

He says having permanent school leaders is important for the effective management and daily operations of schools.

The Ministry is expected to continue the recruitment process as it works to fill the vacant positions.