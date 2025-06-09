Fiji ready for Pre-COP security

Minister for Defence Pio Tikoduadua. [Photo: FILE]

Fiji is preparing to provide security for high-level international leaders attending Pre-COP31 this week.

Minister for Defence Pio Tikoduadua says Fiji is ready to host and protect the expected delegations.

He says security preparations are underway, with the Republic of Fiji Military Forces working to ensure the safety of attendees.

The Minister says Fiji has experience providing security for high-level meetings and delegations.

Article continues after advertisement

He says preparations are being stepped up as more leaders are expected to arrive for Pre-COP31.

Tikoduadua has not disclosed the names of the leaders expected to attend, saying this will be announced by the Minister for Foreign Affairs.

Fiji will host Pre-COP31 this week, bringing together high-level representatives from around the world.