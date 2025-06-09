$7.7m push to put women online

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Fiji is investing $7.7 million to help women turn digital access into real economic opportunities.

Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Sashi Kiran says connectivity alone is not enough, with the country now needing to turn internet access into skills, businesses and income.

The Government has partnered with the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) on a US$3.5 million project running from 2026 to 2029, targeting women in rural, remote and maritime communities.

The programme will train women in entrepreneurship, business planning, financial management, taxation, marketing and digital skills.

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Around 130 women’s groups in the Central and Western divisions are expected to benefit, with tablets, laptops, data vouchers and small grants also included.

Kiran says the goal is to ensure women are not simply connected — but are equipped to build businesses, access markets and participate in Fiji’s digital economy.

The initiative supports Fiji’s Women’s Economic Empowerment National Action Plan 2025–2030.