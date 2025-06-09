Victoria Beckham presents sheer dresses and oversized suits

source: Reuters

Victoria Beckham unveiled slinky dresses, wide-legged trousers and roomy handbags in her spring/summer 2027 ​show at Paris Fashion Week on Friday.

Models wore oversized ‌suits in green and blue tones with broad, padded shoulders, paired with fluid trousers spilling over their heels. Short parkas cinched ​at the waist were worn over sheer, side-slit ​dresses hemmed in pom-poms. Giant handbags were held under ⁠the arm.

Beckham’s fashion and beauty business made an operating ​profit of £7.3 million ($9.66 million) in 2025, becoming profitable for ​the first time since it was founded in 2008. Revenue for the brand across fashion, leather goods, make-up and perfume were up 15% ​to £129.8 million.

The brand has a flagship store in ​London, and opened its first store in New York last month.

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In ‌the ⁠Conciergerie, a former prison where Marie Antoinette was held, models paraded past candlelit rows of guests including Eva Longoria, David Beckham and the couple’s children Romeo, Cruz, and Harper.

The ​Beckhams’ eldest, Brooklyn, ​was absent. ⁠He is also at Paris Fashion Week, having been seen in the front row ​of the Balenciaga show on Thursday with his ​wife ⁠Nicola Peltz. Brooklyn went public in January with accusations about what he termed his parents’ “controlling” behavior, laying bare a family feud ⁠for ​the first time.