Swedish ball-bearing ad revives Greta Garbo with US

source: Reuters

“Are we rolling?” the AI likeness of Hollywood ​1930s movie star Greta Garbo lilts, in an unlikely advert for Swedish ball-bearings maker SKF (SKFb.ST), opens new tab.

This has sparked debate, praise and ridicule, but underscores how sophisticated AI is increasingly encroaching on media from script-writing to animation.

Garbo, one of the most famous stars of Hollywood’s “golden era”, died in 1990 at the age of 84, though ​she retired from movies and public life decades earlier in 1941.

SKF said it had used AI ​to “recreate” the Swedish-American star, who featured in a film over a century ago ⁠promoting Swedish industries abroad, including SKF.

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“One of my first films was for SKF, and now I’m back ​for my last,” the AI-generated character, dressed in a silky champagne-coloured blouse, says in the advertisement.

The Garbo ​double was not made using archival photographs or footage, SKF said. Copyright issues meant it had been created with text prompts, said Per Nilsson, head of communication and brand at the company.