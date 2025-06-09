Beijing has become a hub of global attention as the 2026 Beijing Forum on Swift Response to Public Complaints officially commenced today.

Drawing hundreds of participants from China and around the world, the forum serves as a dynamic platform to discuss innovations in governance and public service responsiveness.

Central to the conversations is the renowned helpline 12345, a pioneering model that has transformed how citizens engage with authorities when facing issues.

The helpline embodies hope for people, providing assurance that their concerns will be promptly addressed and resolved.

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Its success has sparked growing interest not only across many Chinese cities but also internationally.

The forum also showcased the integration of cutting-edge technologies, including artificial intelligence, which enhances the efficiency and effectiveness of the complaint response system.

Experts at the event emphasize how these technological advancements are setting new standards for public service delivery.

As the forum unfolds, it highlights the vital role of innovation and collaboration in building transparent, responsive governance and inspiring governments worldwide to adopt similar models that truly meet the needs of their people.

