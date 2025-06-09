Italy's Meloni forces through new electoral law ahead of vote

Source: Reuters

Italy’s lower ​house of parliament gave final approval on Thursday to a fiercely contested electoral reform championed by Prime Minister ‌Giorgia Meloni which provides the framework for a national election due next year.

Meloni says the new rules are intended to increase the prospect of stable government. The centre-left opposition says the goal is to boost her chances of retaining power.

In a secret ballot, lawmakers approved by 227 votes to 164 a bill introducing ​a fully proportional electoral system (PR), with a seat bonus guaranteeing a parliamentary majority to any alliance winning more than 42% ​of the vote.

Under the previous rules, around two-thirds of lawmakers were elected through PR, with the remainder ⁠chosen in first-past-the-post constituencies which analysts said may have favoured the opposition.