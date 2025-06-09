Special visit for Nadi ruggers

Yesterday’s visit to Loloma Home in Nadi was all about reminding members of the Nadi Senior Men’s side of who they play for when they don the Nadi jersey.

The home cares for single mothers and children who have experienced abuse and other difficult circumstances.

The side said a prayer, sang a few hymns and handed over a small donation to the home.

The team made a similar visit to Dilkusha Home in Nausori last week.

Article continues after advertisement

Nadi currently leads the Skipper Cup standings with eight wins, a draw and a loss.

Naitasiri is close behind in second place with seven wins and three losses, while Tailevu sits in third.

Meanwhile, Nadi hosts Rewa at King Charles Park this afternoon at 4pm.

Naitasiri’s clash with Malolo at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka will also be LIVE on FBC Sports from 4pm.