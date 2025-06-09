Wesele backs Bulikula unity ahead of Rugby League World Cup

Fiji Bulikula head coach Jone Wesele is backing the team’s unity and year-round club experience to help them deliver a strong performance at the Rugby League World Cup.

Wesele says the players have continued to develop their skills and knowledge through regular competition with their respective clubs throughout the year.

He believes the work put in by the players and previous coaching staff will provide a strong foundation for Fiji’s campaign.

Wesele is now focused on building on that progress, with the players expected to give their best for their country and families.

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“Once our hearts are knitted together, nothing can stop us.”

He says the team’s unity and commitment will be crucial as the Bulikula prepare to represent Fiji on the world stage.

Bulikula will meet New Zealand in their first match on Sunday.