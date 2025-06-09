Wakeham calls on Fijian fans to rally behind Bati

[Source: FNRL/Facebook}

Fiji Bati representative Brandon Wakeham has called on Fijian fans at home and across the Pacific to rally behind the team as they prepare for the Rugby League World Cup.

Wakeham says the support of the Fijian community in Fiji, Australia and Papua New Guinea will be important as the Bati prepare to take on the world’s best rugby league nations.

The halfback is grateful for the warm welcome and encouragement the team has already received, with the players determined to repay that support through their performances on the field.

“We just ask for your support. We’re going to do our very best this year. We’re going to play hard every game and represent the jersey with a big honour.”

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The Bati will be looking to make their mark at the tournament, with every match presenting an opportunity to showcase Fiji’s talent, resilience and passion for rugby league.

Wakeham says the players understand the pride that comes with wearing the national jersey and are committed to giving their best throughout the competition.

He also acknowledged the support they have received from Fijians and local communities in the countries they have visited, saying the team remains grateful for the encouragement.

With fans spread across different countries, Wakeham hopes that backing will continue throughout the World Cup as the Bati aim to make their nation proud.

Fiji Bati will meet Cook Islands in their first match on Sunday at 5.05pm.

You can watch the LIVE action on FBC Sports.