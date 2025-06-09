From knowing nothing about Rugby League to World Cup selection

Naomi Tegu [far right] after being scouted by former Fiji Bati head coach Wise Kativerata and former FNRL Academy manager Kelera Tagivakatini [far left]. [Photo Supplied]

Three years ago, Naomi Tegu had never heard of rugby league.

Today, the Kadavu lass is preparing to represent Fiji on the biggest stage of her career at the Rugby League World Cup after she was announced in the 23-member squad as the only local talent.

The former Richmond Methodist High School Kadavu deputy head girl and USP Raiders centre credits former Fiji Bati coach Wise Kativerata and former FNRL Academy Manager Kelera Qereitoga for discovering her talent and opening the door to a sport she knew nothing about.

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Scouted directly from her village, Tegu has made remarkable progress under their guidance, earning selection into the Fiji Bulikula squad as the only locally based player.

For Tegu, the opportunity to wear the national colours is both a proud achievement and a responsibility she does not take lightly, especially as she prepares to compete alongside teammates who have gained experience in the NRLW.

“In this squad, I’ve been blessed with the opportunity, and I’m the only locally based player. It’s very important for me to wear the national colours, but there’s also a lot of pressure knowing that all my other teammates are from overseas. Most of them play in the NRLW, while I play in the local competition. But I’m proud to be here, especially because just three years ago, I didn’t know a single thing about this sport.”

The journey from a village in Kadavu to the international stage has been a significant learning experience for Tegu, who is determined to make the most of every opportunity that comes her way.

She says the support of her overseas-based teammates has made settling into the squad easier, with their experience and guidance helping her grow in confidence ahead of the tournament.

“They’ve been very helpful and have given me a lot of insight. It’s great to mingle with them, and they’ve shown a lot of love and care towards me, so I’m grateful.”

As the Bulikula prepare for their opening match against New Zealand next Sunday, Tegu will be looking to turn her remarkable rise into a performance she can be proud of.

The Bulikula will meet New Zealand in their opening Rugby League World Cup match on Sunday at 2.50pm at the McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle.

You can watch the LIVE action on FBC Sports.