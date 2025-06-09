Giant task ahead for Labasa FC

Extra Supermarket Labasa FC is well aware of the giant task that awaits them in tomorrow’s FMF Inter-District Championship semi-final.

The Babasiga Lions booked their place in the last four after overcoming a spirited Nasinu FC outfit ,2-1, in their final pool match yesterday at HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Labasa will now face Dayals Steel Ba FC, who will be aiming to add the IDC title to their Premier League and BOG win this season.

Labasa coach Jerry Sam says the team’s focus over the next few hours will be on recovery and reviewing their game plan ahead of the crucial encounter.

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While Sam acknowledges the tough challenge that awaits his side, he believes Labasa has what it takes to go all the way.

He also thanked the team’s supporters who turned out in numbers to back the Babasiga Lions and hopes they will once again fill the stands tomorrow at HFC Bank Stadium.

“We know its going to be tough, but we believe we have what it takes. We’re going to review our game and work out our weaknesses so we can be better.”

Vantax Solutions Navua will face defending champions Stratum/Lincoln Rewa in the first semi-final at 2.30pm, while Labasa takes on Ba at 5pm in the second semi-final.

Fans can follow the live commentary on Radio Fiji Two.