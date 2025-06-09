BOG and FMF IDC raise $51,574 for WOWS Kids

[Source: Fiji Football Association/Facebook]

The Fiji Football Association has raised $51,574 for children battling cancer through its 2025 Extra Battle of the Giants and FMF Inter-District Championship tournaments.

The funds were handed over to WOWS Kids Fiji as part of the association’s ongoing commitment to supporting children diagnosed with cancer and their families.

Under the partnership, one dollar from every ticket sold at major Fiji FA tournaments is donated to the charitable organisation, allowing football fans to contribute to the cause through their support of the game.

Fiji FA president Rajesh Patel says football’s role extends beyond developing players and winning trophies, with the sport also providing an opportunity to make a positive difference in communities.

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“Fiji FA remains steadfast in supporting our communities both on and off the field. These contributions reflect our core values and our responsibility to give back.”

Patel also acknowledged the thousands of fans who attended the two tournaments, saying their support had helped the association continue its commitment to children and families affected by cancer.

The partnership was formalised through a memorandum of understanding in 2023, establishing the one-dollar contribution from ticket sales at major Fiji FA competitions.

WOWS Kids Fiji works alongside the Ministry of Health and Medical Services to assist children diagnosed with cancer and provide support to their families throughout treatment.