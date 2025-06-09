Ba’s triumph highlights value of patience

[Source: Fiji Football Association/Facebook]

Dayals Steel Ba Football head coach Ravinesh Kumar has urged teams and administrators to remain patient and trust the process, following Ba’s triumph at the 2026 FMF Inter-District Championship.

The side defeated Vantex Solutions Navua 2-0 at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva last night.

Kumar’s message comes after Ba secured the prestigious title, rewarding the team’s commitment and belief in the process throughout their campaign.

He says success takes time and teams must remain focused on their long-term goals, even when results do not go their way.

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“I have always said this to the president and the team management, plus the players, trust the process. It takes a little bit of time, but you need to trust the process.”

The Ba coach also encouraged fellow coaches, team administrators and players not to lose hope after a string of defeats or disappointing tournament results.

He believes consistency, patience and continued hard work are essential for teams to achieve their goals.

“After losing maybe one game, two games or even three games or four games or losing a tournament, trust the process, results will come in.”

Kumar’s message serves as a reminder to teams across the country that building a successful side takes time, with belief in the process playing a crucial role in achieving results.