Ba is the best says Navua coach

[Pic:Fiji FA/Facebook]

Starting the tournament well was something Vantex Solution Navua FC failed to do at the Battle of the Giants tournament in Ba last month but they’ve managed to get off to a great start at the FMF Inter District Championship yesterday in Suva.

Navua takes on Dayals Steel Ba FC at 5:30pm today in its second game after delivering an impressive 3-0 win over Pacific Heavy Industries Nadi FC.

Ba also came away with a win last night over Khelvin Realtors Lautoka FC and Navua head coach Rodeck Singh believes the Men In Black is the team to beat.

‘They are the best team in the country and everybody loves to play them, everybody wants to beat them but it will not be easy, you have to be technically, tactically, physically and mentally and that’s what we going to do now’.

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Defender, Kolinio Sivoki, says they have to be mentally switched on against Ba.

In other games today, Nadi faces Lautoka at 1:30pm, Kelly Investment/Global Care Suva FC hosts Nasinu at 3:30pm.

The last match on day two of the FMF IDC will be between Extra Supermarket Labasa and Stratum/Lincoln Rewa FC at 7:30pm.

You can listen to the live commentaries of all Super Premier games on Radio Fiji 2.