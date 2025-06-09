Baleirara urges players to remain focused

Despite securing a big win last weekend, Nadroga Under-20 head coach Jale Baleirara is reminding his players to stay focused as they gear up for another important game.

The side knows how important this next round will be and will use the next two days to fine-tune its game plan.

Baleirara is confident in his players ahead of their clash against Kadavu and says playing at home gives the team extra motivation.

He says the players are looking forward to facing Kadavu in front of their home fans.

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“The boys are very proud with their win here today but I reminded them the job isn’t done yet, we have one more round to go. we still have plenty areas to fix and we will spend the next few days working on this.”

Nadroga will take on Kadavu at 1pm on Saturday at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.