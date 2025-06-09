Tui Nayau urges youth to earn Fiji’s Independence

[File Photo]

Tui Nayau Ratu Tevita Uluilakeba Mara is reminding youths that independence is not something we inherit and put away in a drawer.

In his Fiji Day message from Lakeba, Lau, the Tui Nayau stated that every generation must earn independence through education, honest work, service to family and community, and the courage to reject things that destroy young people and homes.

He reminded youths that this nation belongs to them and they must learn their language, know their roots, master modern skills, and bring them back home, stressing that Fiji needs their hands and ideas.

The Tui Nayau affirmed traditional leadership as a source of stability and service for the nation.

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“The vanua has always understood that to lead is to serve. Our traditional institutions stand not above the people, but beside them—a steady keel for the nation through calm seas and rough. In that spirit, the chiefs of Fiji walk together with every community that calls these islands home.”

He reminded youths that Fiji’s 56th Independence anniversary asks of us peace, unity, mutual respect, and cooperation.