TI Fiji raises concerns over referendum

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Transparency and Integrity Fiji says uncertainty over the proposed referendum and next General Election is creating confusion among the public.

TI Fiji Executive Director Paulina Rauca said the public is being presented with significant developments without a clear roadmap of how these two major democratic processes will be conducted.

The organisation is calling on the Fijian Elections Office to provide clear information on the proposed timelines, procedures and legal implications of both processes.

Rauca says decisions affecting electoral rights and political participation must be transparent, lawful and free from political influence.

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“There are now multiple overlapping issues being discussed publicly, many of which raise important questions about how these processes will unfold. Unfortunately, rather than providing clarity, the information released so far appears to be creating more uncertainty. Citizens have a right to know what to expect and how these significant national events will be managed.”

TI Fiji says public confidence in Fiji’s democratic institutions depends on clear communication, institutional independence and the consistent application of the law.