Stigma forcing HIV patients into isolation

[Photo: FILE]

There is a lot of misconception that HIV-positive patients must isolate because the virus will spread to those close to them.

This misinformation has led to stigma, which has resulted in many individuals hiding their HIV status and missing follow-up appointments at their scheduled clinics.

Empower Pacific representative Dr Shayal Sunika says that, as a result, they are working closely with the Ministry of Health and other stakeholders to create awareness about HIV – the do’s and don’ts, and how it is spread.

Dr Sunika says many people are prepared to die at home rather than get treatment for HIV.

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“They ask us, what if our community knows that I am positive. What if my family knows that I am positive? So they are not concerned about HIV at all. They are concerned about people knowing the results. And that’s why they stop coming.”

Dr Sunika adds that HIV is not a death sentence, as medication is available free of charge.

She highlighted that people should be aware of how HIV is spread so they do not isolate or discriminate against a patient.

“Because HIV is not in your sweat. It’s not in your saliva. It’s not in your urine. So you can share the same toilet, same bathroom with a person living with HIV. Because the virus is not in their urine. It’s not in their toilet. It’s only in their blood, and only in their genital secretions.”

Empower Pacific is stressing that HIV patients just need to take one tablet a day for the rest of their lives, and that it is a lifelong treatment.