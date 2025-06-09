News

SODELPA presses ahead with election preparation

Mollyn Nakabea Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

October 12, 2026 5:06 pm

[File Photo]

The Social Democratic Liberal Party will not prejudge the outcome of the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2026 or assume that its passage or failure automatically determines the timing of an election.

Instead, SODELPA Leader Aseri Radrodro is calling for clarity on the legal and constitutional implications of Parliament’s decision and for all relevant authorities to communicate the next steps in a timely and transparent manner.

Radrodro confirms that the Party is continuing its preparations to contest the next General Election, regardless of the outcome of the Bill before Parliament.

He says SODELPA respects Parliament’s constitutional responsibilities and the legislative process.

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However, he emphasises that the ongoing amendment process must not create unnecessary uncertainty about the electoral timetable or distract from preparations required for the next General Election.

Under section 58 of the 2013 Constitution of Fiji, Parliament ordinarily continues for four years from the date of its first meeting following a general election, unless dissolved earlier.

With 24 December 2026 identified as a critical date in the current electoral timetable, Radrodro stresses the importance of clarity regarding applicable constitutional requirements, the issuing of the election writ, and arrangements for the next General Election.

Radrodro states that the precise legal effect of this date must be determined in accordance with the Constitution and applicable electoral laws.

He adds that the people of Fiji deserve timely, accurate information and confidence that the democratic process will proceed lawfully.

Radrodro says SODELPA will respect Parliament’s decision on Bill No. 32 while continuing to prepare for the next General Election.

“Our readiness is not dependent on the outcome of one Bill. It is driven by our responsibility to the people of Fiji. As a Party, SODELPA believes that constitutional reform must be considered transparently, with proper parliamentary scrutiny and due regard for constitutional safeguards, democratic accountability, and the rule of law.”

The party’s election preparations are continuing through the development of provisional candidates, strengthening grassroots structures, community engagement, and consultation on policies that address the concerns and aspirations of the people of Fiji.

 

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