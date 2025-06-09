Radrodro rejects intimidation in defense of chiefs

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Social Democratic Liberal Party Leader Aseri Radrodro has stressed that defending the chiefs does not require threats or telling fellow citizens to ‘shut up’ and leave.

Radrodro says while SODELPA remains steadfastly committed to upholding the dignity of the vanua, protecting indigenous heritage, and honoring the role of traditional chiefs, it firmly rejects the notion that respect for chiefs can be promoted through intimidation or hostility toward other communities.

His statement comes in response to a public post made by Fijian Teachers Association General Secretary Paula Manumanunitoga, which contained aggressive language, violent threats – including referencing “roasting” fellow citizens in earth ovens and racially divisive rhetoric aimed at non-indigenous Fijians regarding the 1874 Deed of Cession.

Radrodro stresses that it is important to draw a clear line between standing up for traditional leaders and resorting to hostility, vulgarity, and explicit threats against fellow citizens.

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He adds that Manumanunitoga is entitled to his views, as is every Fijian.

However, freedom of expression must be exercised with responsibility, maturity, and respect.

Defending our chiefs or having a political opinion does not give anyone a licence to use abusive language, make violent threats, or issue rhetoric that risks creating deep ethnic divisions among our people.

Any legitimate discussion surrounding traditional institutions must be grounded in facts, reasoned argument, and mutual respect.

Radrodro highlights that Fiji’s strength lies in peaceful coexistence, constitutional order, and mutual respect among all ethnic groups.