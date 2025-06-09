Plastic waste exposes Fiji’s recycling crisis

[File Photo]

Plastic waste found along every coastal stop during the Paddle for Hope campaign has raised fresh concerns about Fiji’s waste management system, with the Pacific Recycling Foundation calling for urgent, nationwide action.

Foundation founder Amitesh Deo says the findings highlight the scale of the problem and the need for a complete approach to waste management, from collection and recycling to processing and tracking where the waste ends up.

Deo adds recycling efforts often focus on specific products or brands instead of addressing plastic waste more broadly.

He says awareness campaigns alone are not enough, stressing the need for accessible recycling services, regular collection and proper processing facilities.

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“And that is where the focus needs to be. We need to scale up recycling programs that have worked for many years but just need support and need our national interest to scale these programs up. There are two main reasons why grassroots recyclers have to be factored into the solution model. And when I say grassroots recyclers, these are organizations that have been collecting recyclables for many years, as well as the collection pillars of recycling: those individuals who have been informally collecting recyclables.”

Deo is also calling for greater support for grassroots recyclers, including organizations and individuals who have been collecting recyclable materials for years.

Deo warns that without urgent and coordinated action, plastic pollution could become even more severe across Fiji and the wider Pacific over the next 10 to 20 years.