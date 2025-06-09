News

Navratri promotes hope over drugs

Riya Mala Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

October 12, 2026 8:02 am

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

Minister for Multi-Ethnic Affairs Charan Jeath Singh is urging communities to guide young people towards positive choices and raise awareness about the dangers of drug abuse this Navratri.

In his Navratri message, Singh says the festival is a time to strengthen cultural traditions, promote unity and encourage compassion.

He says families and communities have an important role to play in helping young people make better choices.

Singh also calls for stronger, safer communities, wishing devotees peace, happiness, prosperity and good health during the festival.

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