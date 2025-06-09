MoH addresses over 1, 200 surgical negligence claims

[File Photo]

The Ministry of Health has received 1,218 complaints relating to alleged surgical errors, complications, and medical negligence from surgical procedures between January 2023 and July this year.

These complaints were registered through the national 157 feedback line managed by the Ministry of Civil Service.

Of these, Health Minister Dr Atonio Lalabalavu says three complaints were specifically categorized as relating to alleged surgical errors, complications, or medical negligence.

There were two circumcision-related complaints against the Lautoka Hospital and the Raiwaqa Health Centre.

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The allegations related to post-procedure infection, alleged nerve damage, and repeated unsuccessful procedures.

There was one complaint against the Lautoka Hospital relating to mastectomy.

The allegation related to infection approximately one year after surgery and concerns regarding post-operative follow-up.

The Ministry says that for 2023, documents for six cases have been submitted to the Solicitor General’s Office, while one case was settled outside of court for $50,000.

It says that for complaints received in 2024, nine cases are under active legal review or court processing, and for last year, six cases are under active legal review.

For the first seven months of this year, five cases are under active investigation and review.

Dr. Lalabalavu further states that there are also cases received directly by the Solicitor General’s Office through legal processes taken by patients.

A total of 26 cases were received by the SG’s Office, of which five are surgical-related, requiring cataract, amputation, and laparotomy procedures.

He says these surgical procedures were performed at the CWM Hospital and Lautoka Aspen Hospital.

The Minister provided this update during the last sitting of Pa