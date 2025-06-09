LTA takes road safety to the public

[Photo: File]

The Land Transport Authority is taking its road safety message directly to the public, with plans to showcase its services and operations at an upcoming expo in Suva.

LTA Team Leader for Road Safety Education and Awareness Gerald Nathan says the October 17 expo aims to strengthen the relationship between the authority and the public.

He says the event will give drivers, passengers and pedestrians a better understanding of the LTA’s role in improving road safety.

Nathan says the expo will bring together LTA services and other government and private-sector stakeholders under one roof.

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“So that we can understand from each other what the LTA is doing for us, for our public, for our drivers, for our pedestrians and passengers, for road safety. We want the LTA- public relationship to be strong. That is why we are holding the LTA Expo.”

Nathan adds that people will be able to access services including licence renewals, vehicle registration payments and other general LTA services.

He adds that several organisations and other stakeholders will also be present, while vehicle dealers will showcase vehicles, including electric vehicles.

Nathan says the expo is also an opportunity for families to learn more about road safety while accessing services in one place.

The LTA Expo will be held on October 17 in Suva.