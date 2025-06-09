Land issues delay housing development

[File Photo]

Land tenure issues remain a key challenge for housing and settlement development, as the Ministry of Housing continues to work on projects aimed at improving living conditions and climate resilience.

Presenting the Ministry’s 2019–2021 annual report to the Standing Committee on Social Affairs, Permanent Secretary Manasa Lesuma says 152 households were expected to benefit from developments across several sites.

He adds that during the period, the Ministry held 46 development leases, including 20 in the Western Division, 14 in the Northern Division and 12 in the Central Division.

Lesuma says development included environmental assessments, geotechnical investigations, and topographic surveys, and approved development plans before construction began.

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“In this period, Koroipita received $713,000, $700,190 in 2019–2020 and $500,000 in 2020–2021. Both were reported as fully utilised, while HART received $400,000 in the 2019–2020 period, with $94,000, or 94 percent, utilised.”

Lesuma says climate adaptation projects targeting 16 settlements across four municipalities are ongoing, with support from the Adaptation Fund.

“And about the targeted projects, it targeted 16 settlements across the four municipalities, with approved Adaptation Fund support of US$4 million. This work is currently ongoing as we speak. The RISE programme promoted nature-based water and sanitation measures, while Koroipita incorporated cyclone-safe housing.”

Lesuma adds that other delays are caused by adverse weather conditions.

However, he emphasised that ongoing projects continue to aim to improve living conditions and make communities safer from natural disasters.