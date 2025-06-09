Fijians reflect on nation’s independence journey

[Photo: FILE]

For Virisila Rabuku, Fiji’s independence is a reminder of the country’s journey and the efforts of those who fought for its freedom.

Having been only 10 years old when Fiji gained independence, Rabuku says she is thankful to be alive to witness another milestone in the nation’s history.

She was among those who gathered at Albert Park to mark the occasion, giving thanks for the opportunity to celebrate with fellow Fijians.

“I thank God for giving me the breath of life, and I thank him for giving this good weather because the weather from the previous days has been rainy, but today we can gather in this good weather to celebrate our country.”

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Rabuku is also calling on young people to recognise the sacrifices made by previous leaders in securing Fiji’s independence.

“Always remember and respect our leaders. Our young generation should honor the work of our past leaders who worked hard to give Fiji our independence.”

Meanwhile, Litiana Kolinisau says attending the annual celebrations is her way of acknowledging Fiji’s progress over the years.

“Every year, I always come to witness the official celebrations here at Albert Park because I’m proud of how far our country has come in terms of our independence and I believe our country is such an amazing nation”

However, Kolinisau says the country’s progress must be matched by greater efforts to address social challenges, including drug abuse and HIV.

“We need to protect our lives, look after ourselves and also ensure that we guide our youths in making smart decisions”

She says Fiji Day is also an opportunity for people to reflect on how far the country has come amidst challenging times.