Early education can prevent youth risks

[Photo: FILE]

Young people are being exposed to the risks of drugs and HIV without sufficient early education, prompting the Arya Pratinidhi Sabha to call for stronger guidance for both children and parents.

Sabha Patron Pundit Bhuvan Dutt says the focus must be on preventing these issues early, rather than reacting after young people are already affected.

Dutt adds that children need to be taught from a young age about moral values, as well as the dangers of drugs and HIV.

He says that parents play a critical role in guiding children and helping them understand these issues early on.

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“I think problems start from the root from a very early age. When children are born, they need to be looked after well by their parents. In other words, they need to be

educated on the value system, on the problems with drugs and HIV/AIDS. These things are not being given prominence.”

He notes that while schools have trained teachers providing values education, home support remains essential.

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu agrees, noting that tackling the nation’s drug problem requires a holistic, community-wide approach.

Stakeholders maintain that greater attention must be given to educating children and families about drugs and HIV before these crises deepen.