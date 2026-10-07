Australia pledges $3 million for roads 

Fiji will continue working with international partners to strengthen its resilience to climate change.[PHOTO:NIKHIL KUMAR]

Australia is committing $3 million to strengthen Fiji’s climate resilience.

The funding will support climate infrastructure projects, including upgrades to the Kings Road and Queens Road in the Central and Western Divisions.

Australian Climate Change Minister Chris Bowen says the investment is part of a broader partnership with Pacific countries to prepare for the growing impacts of climate change.

“Australia is making a $3 million contribution … which will be focused, in this instance, on Fiji. We have an upgrade for the Kings Road and Queens Road in central and western provinces of Fiji.”

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Bowen states that the Pacific countries are facing increasing impacts from coastal erosion, rising sea levels and more frequent disasters.

He adds that investing in resilience now can help reduce the cost of recovering from disasters in the future.

Climate Change Minister Lynda Tabuya states the funding will help address the vulnerability of roads serving coastal communities.

“Congratulations on the announcement of $3 million to set up our Climate Resilience Facility.We have a lot of roads around the coastal communities that are higher. A lot of them washed away because of disasters. Of course, sea level rise.”

Tabuya adds that Fiji will continue working with international partners to strengthen its resilience to climate change.

The announcement was made this morning at a press conference and this comes as Pacific leaders prepare to finalise their climate priorities for COP31 next month.