Hollywood turns on big tech at least on screen

Source: CNN

Sam Altman thinks the upcoming movie about him looks terrible.

“I did see the movie trailer,” the OpenAI founder recently told CNBC of “Artificial,” which comes out this Christmas. “I mean, it looks like an awful movie, but I appreciate people’s creativity, and I really do support that.”

The Luca Guadagnino-helmed biopic starring Andrew Garfield as Altman is just one of a rash of major films this year tackling the small cadre of eccentric tech founders who increasingly dominate public and private life. In the next few weeks, audiences will also be treated to Jeremy Strong as a painfully awkward and domineering Mark Zuckerberg in “The Social Reckoning,” Aaron Sorkin’s long-awaited sequel to “The Social Network,” as well as “Musk,” an exhaustive 4-hour documentary by Alex Gibney about the wealthiest man in the world. Then there’s the downfall of jailed crypto founder Sam Bankman-Fried coming soon to Netflix via a series called “The Altruists,” and a mysterious documentary by Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim about disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes.

It’s a tech movie bonanza.