Fans wonder why Marvel Studios cutbacks seem to be landing on Black heroes

Source: CNN

Mahershala Ali is the star of the new action thriller, “Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother.” But he’s been asked about a different movie — a reboot of the 1998 hit “Blade” — while promoting the film.

The highly anticipated project would have brought the vampire-slaying antihero, with Ali in the role, into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But the actor recently told GQ he’s moved on from “Blade,” despite relocating his family to Atlanta for filming and training so hard that he blew his knee out. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has said he feels like a “gigantic loser and failure that we didn’t get off the ground with Mahershala.”

Ali said he agreed: “He should feel that way.”

The “Blade” project, which fans and the media view as effectively abandoned, joins a list of recently stalled or scrapped titles from Marvel Studios, in stark contrast to the era when its Marvel Cinematic Universe kept expanding through seemingly unlimited spinoff films and TV shows. A number of those projects — like “Blade” and the Disney+ series “Wonder Man,” which was initially renewed, then canceled anyway — feature Black protagonists.