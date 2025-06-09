Aaron Sorkin on why he made another movie about Facebook

Source: Reuters

Aaron Sorkin, the Oscar-winning screenwriter of “The Social Network,” wasn’t looking to make another movie about Facebook.

Sorkin had been struggling to find an idea for a new project when he met Frances Haugen, ​a former Facebook employee and whistleblower whose disclosures raised concerns about the impact on health, safety and global politics of the company’s social media platforms.

The story he crafted, told in the film “The Social Reckoning,” will debut in theaters on Friday.

“I was looking for a good story, and after a period of about a year of just epic writer’s block, of not being able to come up with any story, I met Frances Haugen, and suddenly a good story started to take shape in my head,” Sorkin, who also directed the movie, said in an interview with Reuters.

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“The Social Network,” ​released in 2010, told the origin story of Facebook, which has since changed its name to Meta (META.O), opens new tab, and starred Jesse Eisenberg as founder Mark Zuckerberg.

The new movie centers ​on Haugen and journalist Jeff Horwitz, who wrote a series for the Wall Street Journal called “The Facebook Files” that began in 2021 and was based ⁠largely on thousands of internal documents that she provided to him.