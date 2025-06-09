A 194-year-old tortoise, world's oldest land animal

Source: Reuters

The world’s oldest-known terrestrial animal, an Aldabra giant tortoise named Jonathan and estimated to be about 194 years old, may owe his extraordinary longevity to a combination of genetic traits and an ability to keep ​key cellular systems functioning in a more youthful way, according to scientists.

Members of this species are known to live more than 100 years, but Jonathan has far ‌exceeded that. Brought to the remote South Atlantic island of St Helena as a fully grown animal in 1882, likely from the Aldabra Atoll or the Granitic Seychelles, the tortoise now resides in a paddock at Plantation House, the governor’s residence.

“Other Aldabra tortoises have been claimed to have lived as long as Jonathan, but he has the most documentary evidence supporting his age,” said Benjamin Vaisvil, a researcher affiliated with the organization Kallel and co-lead author of ​the study published on Wednesday in the journal Science Advances.

Scientists have studied Jonathan to explore the secrets of the animal’s amazing longevity, sequencing his genome and analysing his epigenome — the chemical ​markers that control which genes switch on and off.

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“We found changes in Jonathan’s genome in pathways associated with longevity, like DNA repair, mitochondrial function, insulin ⁠regulation and telomere function,” Vaisvil said.