FMF Foods launches Amul Condensed Milk

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FMF Foods Limited has marked another milestone with the official launch of Amul Condensed Milk.

The new product was launched at the FMF IDC Finals, adding to its growing product range.

Building on the success of Amul Ghee, one of the first Amul products introduced by FMF, the arrival of Amul Condensed Milk marks another exciting chapter in bringing trusted quality products to households across

Fiji.

Rich, creamy and delicious, Amul Condensed Milk is perfect for creating delightful desserts, sweet treats, beverages and cherished family recipes.

The official unveiling was brought to life by the Mata Dance Group, adding a vibrant and entertaining touch to the special occasion.

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Guests were also treated to complimentary tastings of delicious creations made with Amul Condensed Milk, including Kheer-Puri, Custard Pie, Gulab Jamun and Roti.

As the naming rights sponsor of the FMF IDC, FMF Foods Limited found the championship final to be the perfect occasion to celebrate this launch, bringing together Fiji’s passion for football and love for great food.