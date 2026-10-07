Export demand puts pressure on farmers

New Valley expects the facility to be fully operational within the coming weeks.[Photo: SUPPLIED]

Strong overseas demand for Fijian produce is putting pressure on farmers and processors to deliver larger and more consistent volumes.

New Valley Processors states its focus is now on building a reliable supply chain to meet export orders, as it prepares to bring its new Sabeto processing facility fully online.

The company is working with farmer clusters across Viti Levu to improve supply and connect growers with organised domestic and overseas markets.

New Valley is also looking at irrigation and greenhouse farming to increase production and reduce supply gaps.

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Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Industries, Commerce and Business Development Manoa Kamikamica said stronger coordination between farmers and processors would be important as the sector expands.

Kamikamica visited the new facility in Sabeto yesterday with Assistant Minister Sachida Nand.

The facility has already received a new blast freezer and is awaiting aluminium processing tables and an industrial washing machine.

New Valley expects the facility to be fully operational within the coming weeks.

The company is also exploring export opportunities in other Northern Pacific markets.