Israelis mark three years since Hamas attack that set off Gaza assault

source: Reuters

Israelis will on Wednesday mark three years since Hamas attacked Israel on ​October 7, 2023, triggering a military assault that destroyed much of Gaza, where conditions remain dire despite a year-old ceasefire that is ‌meant to halt the war for good.

The attacks, during which militants killed 1,200 people and took 251 hostages to Gaza, marked the deadliest day in Israel’s history. Israel’s subsequent bombardment and ground operations have killed more than 74,000 people in Gaza, health authorities there say.

On Wednesday, Israelis will hold a vigil at the site of the Nova music ​festival near the Gaza border, where 348 young people were killed by militants during the attack.

They will also hold an event commemorating ​the anniversary at Hostage Square in Tel Aviv.