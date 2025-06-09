[Photo: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/FACEBOOK PAGE]

Votualevu College Head Girl Grace Chand is calling for stronger online safety education and confidential reporting systems, warning that social media disputes can escalate into physical confrontations at school.

Presenting her submission on the Constitution Amendment Bill 32, Chand says the dangers students face are no longer confined to school grounds.

Chand says the dangers students face extend beyond school grounds to their phones, social media platforms and other online spaces.

She says disagreements that begin online can carry into classrooms and school communities, putting students’ safety and wellbeing at risk.

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“We ask for the three important measures. Firstly, online safety education in every school. Secondly, accessible and confidential reporting systems for cyber bullying. And thirdly, sufficient funding and resources for the online safety commission to effectively carry out its responsibilities. To conclude, we are not asking for special treatment.”

While acknowledging the proposed minimum age of 16 for social media access, Chand argues that an age restriction alone will not adequately protect children.

She also questions whether agencies responsible for online safety have enough resources to respond effectively to complaints.

Citing figures in her submission, Chand says the Online Safety Commission received 1,609 complaints in 2025, with more than half involving cyberbullying, harassment and harmful

content.

She says approximately 960 complaints had been received by September 2026, with 65 percent relating to cyberbullying and around six percent of victims aged 12 or younger.

Chand also raises concern over the Commission’s reduced budget from approximately $1.5 million to $1.1 million.

She is also urging decision-makers to give young people a stronger voice in discussions affecting their safety and future.