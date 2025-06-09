[Photo: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/FACEBOOK PAGE]

The Next Gen party is calling for the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption to be retained, warning that removing it without a strong replacement could weaken efforts to tackle corruption.

Presenting the party’s submission to the Constitution Amendment Bill Special Committee, member Samisoni Ralulu says they acknowledge concerns about FICAC’s recent performance, but believe the agency needs better investigators and leadership.

The party warns that dissolving FICAC without an alternative in place would leave a gap in Fiji’s anti-corruption framework.

“We have to provide quality investigators in there, quality prosecutors, and a quality leader. There’s a saying that goes like this, there is no bad soldier but a bad leader. So we need FICAC’s capacity to be improved. The investigators, the prosecutors, and leadership itself.”

Article continues after advertisement

Special committee member Sachida Nand questioned whether strengthening the Fiji Police Force would be a more effective alternative.

“Don’t you think strengthening our Fiji police force and ensuring they have the capability and the capacity to investigate this kind of fraud will strengthen our national deliverables, rather than keeping FICAC alive?”

Ralulu pointed to other countries where corruption investigations are handled by specialised agencies rather than the police

He further says transferring responsibilities would place additional pressure on the force.

Ralulu adds the party supports separating investigation and prosecution, with FICAC focusing on corruption probes while the DPP handles court cases.