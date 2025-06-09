[Photo: Lusiana Divokitira]

Small businesses are beginning to feel the effects of prolonged dry weather, with concerns growing over product supplies, rising costs and livelihoods.

Vendors at the monthly ROC Market, held in partnership with GOLD FM, say the lack of rainfall is affecting their operations, with some already facing challenges maintaining their products.

For 8 Miles-based flower business owner Shalini Chand, the shortage of rainfall is affecting the growth of her plants.

“Yes, it has, because we are not having enough rain and our plants do need natural rainwater. The chlorine actually affects our plants’ growth.”

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She warns that if dry conditions continue, she may have to increase her prices to cover the additional costs of maintaining her plants.

Meanwhile, handicraft business owner Koto Matemosi Tawake says her supply of raw materials from Fiji’s outer islands and provinces remains normal.

“So far, it’s still on its normal supply. But thinking that it might, and it will affect, the El Niño will affect the supplies in the upcoming future, I’m aware of that.”

However, she is concerned that prolonged El Niño conditions could affect the availability of materials in the coming months.

Tawake says any disruption to supplies could create challenges for handicraft businesses that depend on materials sourced from different parts of the country.