Man charged over 'offensive' act at Bondi attack site

People look at tributes as they walk over the pedestrian bridge used by two gunmen as crowds return to Bondi Beach on the a day of National Reflection one week on from the Bondi Massacre in Sydney. [Photo Credit: AAP Image/Dean Lewins]

A man has been charged for his alleged “offensive” behaviour on a footbridge at the centre of the Bondi Beach massacre.

About 3pm on Friday, police received complaints about the actions of a man on Campbell Parade bridge, which overlooks the beach in Sydney’s east.

Police were told a 53-year-old man allegedly hung a flag from the bridge and performed offensive hand gestures.

Unverified images shared on social media depict a man standing on the bridge above what appears to be a Palestinian flag.

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Police did not detail what the alleged offensive hand gestures consisted of.

The man was arrested at the scene and taken to Surry Hills Police Station.

He was charged with behave in offensive manner in/near public place/school and denied police bail to face bail court on Saturday.

It is not the first time police have responded to an alleged incident on the footbridge since it was used in the Bondi Beach shootings of December 2025.

In January, Zayne Jason William McMillan, 23, was seen pretending to hold a long-arm rifle at the site of the mass shooting.

The man was heard to yell “f*** the Jews” before going on to intimidate two Jewish men in front of their children during a 20-minute racist tirade.

He was jailed for a year after pleading guilty to three counts of offensive language and two counts of intimidation.

Fifteen lives were lost during the December 14 attack after gunmen opened fire on a Hanukkah celebration.

It marked Australia’s worst mass shooting in almost three decades.

In the weeks after the incident, local councillors debated whether to remove the bridge or keep it as a tribute to the victims.

NSW Premier Chris Minns said victims and families should have the final say on the bridge, but believed it would be better if it were knocked down.