Fiji Rugby renews Vision Motors partnership ahead of World Cup 2027

[Source: Fiji Rugby / Facebook]

Fiji Rugby has secured a further three years of operational support from Vision Motors, strengthening its preparations for the 2027 Rugby World Cup while extending its commitment to developing the game in rural and outer communities.

The renewed partnership builds on a relationship that began in July 2023, with Vision Motors providing six vehicles to support the Union’s daily operations, team movements and match-day logistics.

Fiji Rugby Director Anare Manulevu says reliable transport remains critical to ensuring players, staff and management can carry out their duties and deliver the Union’s programmes effectively.

He acknowledged Vision Motors for its continued support, saying the partnership had contributed significantly to Fiji Rugby’s operations over the past three years.

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The next phase will also place greater emphasis on taking rugby development into rural and outer areas, creating opportunities for communities beyond the major centres.

Vision Motors Dealer Principal Ajay Lal says the company is proud to continue its association with Fiji Rugby, with the partnership extending beyond traditional sponsorship.

“For Vision Motors, a successful partnership is about more than just a usual sponsorship. It is about understanding each other’s objectives, sharing a common vision and finding meaningful ways to contribute to each other’s success”

With Fiji Rugby building towards the 2027 Rugby World Cup, Lal says Vision Motors wants to remain part of the Union’s journey, supporting its programmes, people and long-term ambitions.

“We see ourselves not simply as a sponsor, but as a genuine partner of Fiji Rugby, supporting its people, its programmes, its ambitions and its long-term vision for the game.”

The renewed agreement also aligns with Fiji Rugby’s strategic plan to strengthen its operational capacity and build sustainable partnerships that support the sport from grassroots development through to the national teams.

For Fiji Rugby, the focus now extends beyond keeping its teams moving, with the partnership expected to help strengthen the systems and community pathways needed to grow the game ahead of the next World Cup.