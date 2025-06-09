Nasinu holds Suva in FMF IDC

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Hosts Kells Investment/Global Care Suva FC and Nasinu FC played to a 2-all draw in their FMF Inter District Championship pool A match.

Both sides lost their first games yesterday to Stratum/Lincoln Rewa FC and Extra Supermarket Labasa FC.

The result of the match tonight between Rewa and Labasa will determine what Suva and Nasinu have to do tomorrow. Suva will play defending FMF IDC champs Rewa and Nasinu take on Labasa in the final group game tomorrow.

Gagame Feni opened the scoring for Suva in the 38th minute against Nasinu before Jone Rupeni levelled for the giant killers in the 67th.

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Feni struck again in the 71st minute to restore Suva’s lead, but an own goal by a Suva defender in the 74th minute brought Nasinu level again.

Neither side could find a winner in the remaining minutes as the points were shared.

You can listen to all live commentaries of the Super Premier games on Radio Fiji 2.