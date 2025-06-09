Labasa, Ba set for blockbuster IDC semi-final

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Extra Supermarket Labasa FC will look to derail Dayals Sawmillers Ba FC’s bid for a fourth major title this season when the two sides clash in the Super Premier Division semi-final of the 86th FMF Inter-District Championship tomorrow.

The much-anticipated showdown kicks off at 5pm at HFC Bank Stadium in Suva, with a place in Sunday’s grand final at stake.

Ba head into the knockout clash as one of the tournament favourites, having already lifted the Fiji FACT, Extra Premier League and Battle of the Giants titles this season.

The Men in Black will be eager to maintain their dominance and be one win away from another major title.

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Ba secured their semi-final berth with a 2-1 win over Lautoka, a 2-all draw against Navua and a convincing 3-0 victory over Nadi in the group stages.

However, Labasa will be determined to end Ba’s title ambitions and book their place in the final.

The Babasiga Lions secured their knockout spot with 2-1 victories over Suva and Nasinu, despite suffering a 3-0 defeat to Rewa.

With both sides boasting quality and experience, the semi-final is shaping up to be a fiercely contested battle, with little room for error as they fight for a place in the championship decider.

You can listen to the LIVE commentaries on Radio Fiji 2.