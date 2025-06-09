Cash bonus for Bula Boys

[Pic:Fiji FA/Facebook]

The Fiji Football Association will reward each member of the Bula Boys squad and team officials with $1,000 following Fiji’s victory at the 2026 MSG Prime Minister’s Cup on the weekend.

Fiji FA President Rajesh Patel confirmed the bonus after the Bula Boys secured a 1-0 win against defending champions Vanuatu in the final held at HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Thomas Dunn scored the only goal in the 10th minute, leading Fiji to their first regional title since 2000 and their first championship since the tournament was rebranded as the MSG Prime Minister’s Cup.

Patel said the $1,000 reward is a gesture to acknowledge the dedication, sacrifice, and pride demonstrated by the national team throughout the competition.

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“This is a proud and historic moment for Fiji football. On behalf of the Fiji Football Association, I congratulate our players, coaching staff, and officials for their outstanding effort in bringing this trophy home,” said Patel.

“Each player and official will receive $1,000 as a token of appreciation for their commitment and hard work. They represented Fiji with great pride and character, and winning a title like this is a significant achievement that deserves recognition.”

This victory adds to Fiji’s rich history in Melanesian football. The competition, originally known as the Melanesia Cup and first held in 1988, saw Fiji dominate with titles in 1988, 1989, 1992, 1998, and 2000.

Revived in 2022 as the MSG Prime Minister’s Cup, Fiji missed the 2023 edition but returned in 2024 to finish as runners-up. This year’s success ends a 26-year wait for regional honours and marks Fiji’s first championship under the current tournament name.

With six regional titles overall, Fiji’s achievement is especially meaningful as it was won on home soil.

“For years, Fiji has enjoyed a proud record in the Melanesia Cup, with many great players representing our nation. Seeing this generation of Bula Boys bring the trophy home after 26 years is truly special,” Patel added.

“This win belongs not only to the players and Fiji FA but to every Fijian football fan who has supported and believed in our national team.”

Patel also praised head coach Stephane Auvray and his technical team for developing the squad and providing opportunities to a new generation of players.

“This championship is a positive step as we build towards future international competitions and the next FIFA World Cup qualifying cycle. We have a young team with great potential, and this victory should inspire continued growth,” Patel said.

He also thanked the supporters at HFC Bank Stadium, whose enthusiasm helped fuel the historic win.

The campaign was capped by individual awards, with Thomas Dunn named Men’s Golden Ball winner and goalkeeper Isikeli Sevanaia Junior receiving the Men’s Golden Glove award.